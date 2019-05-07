Filed Under:College Transfer, Coral Gables, Local TV, Miami Hurricanes, Miami News, Miami-Dade College, University Of Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s not uncommon for a student to begin at Miami-Dade College with the intention of eventually transferring to the University of Miami.

Now there’s some good news for those Miami-Dade students who want to made the jump to Coral Gables and not lose any degrees already earned.

On Tuesday, the two schools continued their long history of collaboration with the signing of a new transfer agreement.

It says the University of Miami will accept and guarantee merit scholarships to Miami-Dade College students who have received their associate’s degree from the honors college.

Students must also meet the requirements of transferability of coursework necessary to complete their four-year degree.

