MIAMI (CBSMiami) — If you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame then don’t watch the new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. There are some serious Endgame spoilers but if you have seen the movie, then be sure to watch.

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.

The trailer shows Tom Holland’s Spidey, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck aka Mysterio and the looming effects of Avengers: Endgame on the MCU.

In the film, our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!

He teams up with Mysterio when heavy hitters like Thor and Captain Marvel are busy in space.

So who is Mysterio, you ask?

The trailer reveals there is an MCU Multiverse and Mysterio is from alternate Earth in a different dimension apparently caused by Thanos’ snap tearing a hole in the dimension.

And it appears Peter’s crush MJ, played by Zendaya, may know that he’s Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters July 2.