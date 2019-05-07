MIAMI (CBSMiami) – We’re in for another round of strong afternoon storms.

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer said the storms are expected to move from the north to the south out of Palm Beach County this afternoon with gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and torrential downpours.

Models indicated the worst of the weather will likely take place late afternoon into the evening. Minor flooding will be possible due to all the rain that has fallen in the past few days.

The storms will clear out this evening. Tonight’s lows will be in the low to mid-70s. Some patchy inland fog will be possible overnight.

Wednesday begins a pattern transition with spotty storms about any time of day, but the storms tomorrow are not expected to be severe.

Wednesday will be a transitional day with the chance for spotty storms.

Late week we’ll see a shift in the steering flow and a shift in our weather pattern. Thursday and Friday have the potential for some morning showers and then afternoon storms will likely be carried inland due to an onshore flow. Highs will be in the upper 80s late week into the weekend.