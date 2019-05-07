FORT MYERS (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man faces a possible life sentence after being found guilty of killing his 20-year-old son during an argument in 2017.

Court records show 42-year-old Jonathan Brunelle was convicted of second-degree murder. He’ll be at a June 10 hearing.

Prosecutors say Brunelle and his son, Shane, got into a verbal argument in June 2017 at their Lehigh Acres home.

Brunelle called the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and said deputies had better respond before he put a bullet in his son.

The argument ended when deputies arrived and the son planned to stay with another relative.

After deputies left, authorities say Brunelle shot his son in the stomach. He then called 911 and claimed the shooting was an accident.

His son died at a hospital.

