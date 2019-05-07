



LAKE CITY (CBSMiami/AP) — This takes ‘sticking’ to your guns to a new level.

Authorities say a Florida man was jailed after refusing to remove an obscene sticker from his truck’s window.

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office report says 23-year-old Dillon Shane Webb was arrested Sunday and charged with misdemeanor counts of violating the state’s obscenity law and resisting an officer without violence.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy pulled Webb over in Lake City because of a sticker that crudely described his sexual appetites. The deputy initially cited Webb for obscenity with a notice to appear in court.

Officials say the deputy then told Webb to alter the sticker to change the derogatory part, but Webb refused, citing his First Amendment right to free speech. That’s when the deputy charged Webb with resisting and took him to jail.

Webb was later released on $2,500 bond. Jail records didn’t list an attorney.

