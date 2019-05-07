Comments
BROWARD (CBSMiami)- May is Jewish-American Heritage Month in Broward County and Tuesday, the county commission honored a South Florida comic book legend.
Allen Bellman, 94, is an illustrator who was given a proclamation for his contributions to Jewish heritage.
Bellman is a pioneer of the comic book industry.
He contributed to title characters like the ‘Human Torch’ and ‘Captain America.’
He remembered when he got his first job at Marvel Comics.
“I was all of 18. I fought with my dad. It was Columbus Day,” said Bellman. “I was afraid of competition. I was only a kid.”
Bellman said his career and this award are a dream come true.