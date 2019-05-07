WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By Joan Murray
Filed Under:Allen Bellman, Jewish American Heritage Month, Local TV, Marvel Comics, Miami News


BROWARD (CBSMiami)- May is Jewish-American Heritage Month in Broward County and Tuesday, the county commission honored a South Florida comic book legend.

Allen Bellman, 94, is an illustrator who was given a proclamation for his contributions to Jewish heritage.

Bellman is a pioneer of the comic book industry.

He contributed to title characters like the ‘Human Torch’ and ‘Captain America.’

Broward County honors comic book legend, Allen Bellman, for Jewish-American Heritage Month. (CBS4Miami)

He remembered when he got his first job at Marvel Comics.

“I was all of 18. I fought with my dad. It was Columbus Day,” said Bellman. “I was afraid of competition. I was only a kid.”

Bellman said his career and this award are a dream come true.

