MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Felix Varela High School student has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing of three people just outside the school.
Authorities said it happened in or near a parking lot at the school on Monday afternoon
.
There was an incident this afternoon following dismissal outside @FelixVarelaHS. We have reports of three injuries. @MDSPD immediately responded and secured the scene. Investigation is ongoing. We are monitoring.
— Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) May 6, 2019
According to Miami-Dade County Schools officials, “the victims are not students from Varela and a subject is in custody.”
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that they transported three patients to Kendall Regional Medical Center as trauma alerts.
Felix Varela Senior High School is located in the 15200 block of SW 96th St. in The Hammocks.