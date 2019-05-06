WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Felix Varela High School student has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing of three people just outside the school.

Authorities said it happened in or near a parking lot at the school on Monday afternoon
.

According to Miami-Dade County Schools officials, “the victims are not students from Varela and a subject is in custody.”

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue confirmed that they transported three patients to Kendall Regional Medical Center as trauma alerts.

Felix Varela Senior High School is located in the 15200 block of SW 96th St. in The Hammocks.

