TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — New details are emerging about the pedestrian bridge that collapsed in South Florida last year.

Just hours before the bridge collapsed and killed six people, engineers confirmed that cracks in the concrete structure “increased in length daily.”

The Florida Department of Transportation released documents Monday related to the collapse of bridge at Florida International University in March of 2018.

Included among them was a synopsis of a meeting that took place the same morning of the collapse.

The company that designed the bridge said there were no safety concerns, and that the span could be repaired after it was put into place.

Hours later, the 174-foot-long (53-meter) span fell onto traffic allowed to flow beneath the structure.

