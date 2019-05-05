LAND O’ LAKES (CBSMiami/AP) — Gunshots are the last thing you’d expect to hear while shopping for groceries on a Sunday afternoon.

Except maybe in Florida.

A Florida man shopping at a supermarket accidentally shot himself when his gun discharged.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says the unidentified man was shopping at a Publix supermarket in Land O’Lakes, Florida on Sunday when his gun fired.

The sheriff’s office says a bullet hit the man in a leg.

The sheriff’s office says there was no active threat to anybody.

No further information was released.

