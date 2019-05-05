KEY LARGO (CBSMiami/AP) — Romance wasn’t the only flame that was burning at a Florida resort this weekend.

Fire has damaged a new luxury, adults-only resort in the Florida Keys.

The pre-dawn fire on Sunday burned sections of the Bungalows, which had opened in December in Key Largo.

Chief Don Bock with the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department told the Miami Herald that the resort’s restaurant and upstairs section were torched.

Bock says there were no injuries.

The resort has 135 private bungalows situated throughout the 12-acre waterfront property.

