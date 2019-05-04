



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Happy Star Wars Day. It’s not a national holiday, yet it might be an intergalactic one.

May the Fourth, as in “May the Fourth Be With You” has become a day to celebrate all things Star Wars including deals, parties and plenty of puns.

Like many Star Wars characters, “May the Fourth” comes with an interesting origin story.

One of the earliest known references to the day followed the May 4, 1979, election of Margaret Thatcher as Britain’s prime minister, according to a post on the official Star Wars website.

Thatcher’s party took out an ad in the London Evening News with the message, “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations,” the website said, adding that the day took off once the Internet began connecting fans.

NASA got in on the fun with a blog comparing real planets to the ones depicted in Star Wars, including Saturn’s moon, Mimas, which has become known as the “Death Star” moon thanks to its distinctive crater.

And did you know that some people recognize May 5, as ‘Revenge of the Fifth’, a play on ‘Star Wars; Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’ and celebrate Sith Lords and other villainous characters from the Star Wars saga.

It can also be celebrated on May 6, as “Revenge of the Sixth.’