  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    09:00 AMLucky Dog
    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, May the fourth be with you, Miami News, Star Wars


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Happy Star Wars Day. It’s not a national holiday, yet it might be an intergalactic one.

May the Fourth, as in “May the Fourth Be With You” has become a day to celebrate all things Star Wars including deals, parties and plenty of puns.

Like many Star Wars characters, “May the Fourth” comes with an interesting origin story.

One of the earliest known references to the day followed the May 4, 1979, election of Margaret Thatcher as Britain’s prime minister, according to a post on the official Star Wars website.

Thatcher’s party took out an ad in the London Evening News with the message, “May the Fourth Be With You, Maggie. Congratulations,” the website said, adding that the day took off once the Internet began connecting fans.

NASA got in on the fun with a blog comparing real planets to the ones depicted in Star Wars, including Saturn’s moon, Mimas, which has become known as the “Death Star” moon thanks to its distinctive crater.

And did you know that some people recognize May 5, as ‘Revenge of the Fifth’, a play on ‘Star Wars; Episode III – Revenge of the Sith’ and celebrate Sith Lords and other villainous characters from the Star Wars saga.

It can also be celebrated on May 6, as “Revenge of the Sixth.’

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s