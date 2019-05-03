MIAMI (CBSMiami)- West Kendall drivers won’t have to worry about some of those pesky potholes for much longer, as Miami-Dade’s District 11 streets are in for a makeover thanks to Domino’s Pizza.

The pizza chain awarded the West Kendall district a $5,000 grant to fix 60 to 65 potholes around the community.

The grant comes after Commissioner Joe A. Martinez reached out to Domino’s about the district’s potholes. Martinez learned of the program after seeing the company’s ‘Paving For Pizza’ commercial.

In the commercial, Domino’s asked customers to nominate their community so they could enter for a chance to receive the pothole repair grant. The repairs are meant to give pizza delivery drivers and customers smoother roads to prevent their pizzas from bouncing around in their vehicles.

Domino’s ended up choosing District 11 as the only community to receive the grant in the entire Sunshine State.

Back in February, Martinez and his staff thanked Domino’s by ordering some of their pizza.

Miami-Dade County road crews are expected to begin working on the project soon.