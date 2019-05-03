Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The investigation into the law enforcement response to the Parkland tragedy is now in the hands of Broward prosecutors.
CBS 4 News confirmed Friday that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement turned over their investigation to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.
FDLE was looking into the actions of deputies and officers who responded to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February 2018.
Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, including former deputy Scot Peterson, were criticized for failing to rush toward the Freshman Building as shots were fired.
Prosecutors tell CBS 4 News that the investigation is continuing.