WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
By Carey Codd
Filed Under:Broward, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Mass Shooting, MSD, Parkland, School Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The investigation into the law enforcement response to the Parkland tragedy is now in the hands of Broward prosecutors.

CBS 4 News confirmed Friday that the Florida Department of Law Enforcement turned over their investigation to the Broward State Attorney’s Office.

FDLE was looking into the actions of deputies and officers who responded to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in February 2018.

Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, including former deputy Scot Peterson, were criticized for failing to rush toward the Freshman Building as shots were fired.

Prosecutors tell CBS 4 News that the investigation is continuing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s