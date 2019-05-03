



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Now to the latest installment of a weekly series you will only see right here at CBS4.

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week we’re meeting U.S. Army Veteran John Rand.

Rand enlisted in the army on December 5, 1942 to become a fixed station radio operator.

He was sent overseas in December of 1944 to provide communication and because he was able to type, he was doing a lot of tele-type work.

He was stationed in Africa, India, Burma (now known as Myanmar) and in China.

While in China, Rand began to learn Chinese and says they were very impressed by it. Rand says he is very proud of the job he did and for his contributions to our country.

“I think the heroes are the ones that fought in combat, and especially those that unfortunately died. I think I was helping my country win a very important [battle] we couldn’t afford to lose. That war we were fighting two enemies and I am proud to be able to contribute,” said Rand.

A well-deserved recognition for U.S. Army Signal Corps War World II Veteran Technician John Rand, who was honored at Florida Panthers game earlier this year.

With his family by his side, Rand stood and thanked the crowd as they honored this hero among us.

A very emotional and proud moment not only for this World War II Veteran but also for his family.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you U.S. Army World War II Veteran John Rand for your service and dedication to our country.