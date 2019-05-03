



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Military jets, stunning aerial acrobatics and a parachute team will thrill hundreds of thousands of spectators on Saturday and Sunday at the annual Air Show.

This year’s big headliner is the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.

The show will take place on Ft. Lauderdale beach Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4pm.

That beach and ocean view makes this performance extra special.

“You’re right there in the beach with a beautiful ocean as a backdrop. A lot of fans come out as a result of that,” said Chris Dirato, Public Relations Director for the Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

Admission is free for viewers in the central beach area along Sunrise Boulevard and State Road A1A.

A1A north of Sunrise Blvd to 14th Court will be closed to traffic.

In addition to the Blue Angels, there will be performances by the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the SOCOM Para-Commandos ( the only joint service parachute demonstration team), F-16 Fighting Falcons, the USAF Heritage Flight, and more.

Tom Daly, a pilot with the Geico Skytypers, loves performing here.

“We chase the good weather,” he says. “The show line is tremendous. We wouldn’t be able to tell you how many people because it goes over 12,000 feet.”

If you’ve never been to the show, Dirato says it’s stunning when all those planes flying overhead.

“To put it simply, it’s the sound of freedom, especially when the military planes are in.”

There are paid parking options for the show near Sunrise Blvd. and Federal Highway including the Galleria Mall.

There are Uber, Lyft and taxi drop off points before the Sunrise Bridge and a bicycle valet to secure your two wheels.

Parents can get wristbands for kids to write your phone number should you get separated. Go early for the best seats on the beach.

There are VIP seats available. They cost $15 -$29.75 both days, while Flight Line Club VIP passes (Drop Zone seats plus VIP parking, lunch and access to beer) cost $179. Go to CTSTickets.com.

Performances will take place from noon to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Click here for more information.