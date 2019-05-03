MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami police are investigating an incident involving retired boxer Floyd Mayweather inside a Miami jewelry store.

Police tell CBS4 News they are investigating an incident where a “high-profile celebrity was at the Seybold building and got into a dispute with one of the store’s owners.” The Seybold building houses numerous jewelry stores in downtown Miami.

However, CBS4 News spoke with the store’s owner Friday who says the whole thing was a misunderstanding and that no charges will be filed.

He also described Mayweather as being a very good customer.

Miami police couldn’t comment on charges, but they do say there is an investigation.

You may remember Mayweather dropped $7.7 million for a 5,200-square foot mansion in Miami Beach in 2016 and he is often described as an extremely lavish spender.