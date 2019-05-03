Filed Under:Criminal Justice Bill, Florida, Florida Legislature, Florida News, Local TV, Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — A massive criminal justice bills that revises laws ranging from selling horse meat for human consumption to raising the threshold for committing felony theft is heading to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The House unanimously approved the 350-page bill Friday, the last day to considering legislation other than the state budget.

It would raise the threshold for felony theft from $300 to $750. It would also reduce the penalty for a third offense of driving with a suspended license from a felony to a misdemeanor.

If signed by DeSantis, it will also create a task force to exam the state’s sentencing policies and make recommended changes by June 30, 2020.

