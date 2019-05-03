



MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A settlement deal for those killed in the Florida International University bridge collapse and their families, could soon be made after the construction company that built the bridge reached an agreement with its insurers to pay up to $42 million to those affected.

The Miami Herald reports the deal between Magnum Construction Management and the insurance companies marked a step forward in resolving litigation involving families of the six people killed on March 15, 2018, and eight injured survivors. The settlement agreement was filed in federal bankruptcy court April 30 and must now be approved by a judge.

Magnum, formerly known as Munilla Construction Management, filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

There are more than 20 other defendants being sued by victims and they will have to reach their own deals with their insurers.

