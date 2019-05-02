  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — A chaotic scene unfolded Thursday at Homestead Senior High School when several students got into a fight and one of them is caught on video kicking a police officer in the head.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesman John Schuster said the fight involved five students during lunch at the school in the 2300 block of SE 12th Avenue.

In the video posted on the social media account for @onlyindade, the officer is seen holding one student on the ground when suddenly, another student walks up and kicks the Miami-Dade County Public Schools officer right in the face.

WATCH: STUDENT KICKS OFFICER IN FACE DURING FIGHT AT HOMESTEAD HIGH

Students who witnessed the kick can be heard in the video gasping and groaning out loud, apparently stunned by the incident.

Two students were arrested and charged with resisting arrest with violence and battery on a police officer.

The officer was not seriously hurt.

