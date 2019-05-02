MIAMI (CNN) — The harmless bugs, often attached to a mate, are everywhere and as you are driving around town you may notice their guts are all over your car too.

Did you know there’s a really easy and cheap way to remove the love bug guts from the hood of your car and you can use something that’s most likely already in your home? Dryer Sheets! Yes, dryer sheets won’t just keep your clothes smelling fresh and static free. They can also help you clean off the bug residue on your vehicles.

Embassy Records Management and Storage posted a quick video on their Facebook page in 2017 and the video continues to make its rounds on social media. They show you that all you need is a little bit of water and a dryer sheet to scrub the splats from your vehicle.

Lake Placid Police Department shared the video on their page recently with the caption “knowing is half the battle.”

We hope this tip helps you as we all battle the harmless but very annoying love bugs.

So, why do love bugs show up in May? Turns out, they’re active between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and they love temperatures above 84 degrees and May marks mating season for the nuisance bugs. They mate for four weeks in May and again in September, according to the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.

The University suggests keeping your car waxed to make it easier to remove bug guts from your hood and the wax will also protect your car’s paint.

What do love bugs really love? They are attracted to decomposing plant debris but sometimes they confuse those odors with chemicals and exhaust fumes, so that’s why you may see more and more on the highways and splattered on your vehicles.

Where did love bugs come from? The University of Florida says they did not introduce the love bug to the state but that in the 20th century, the bugs migrated from Central America and traveled through Texas and Louisiana before arriving in Florida.

