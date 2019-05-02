



WESTON (CBSMiami) – A longtime South Florida teachers is facing some serious allegations.

A new report from the Broward Sheriff’s Office says the teacher has been with the school system since 1989.

He has been reassigned pending the investigation.

The police report says the teacher, identified as Vincent Grossi, started having a romantic relationship with the student last October, when Grossi was 53 years old and the student was just 16.

Grossi is charged with one count of being an authority figure who engaged in and solicited a relationship with a minor.

The minor, a student at Cypress Bay High School, reportedly said the encounters would happen when she would stay in Grossi’s classroom after class.

She said they kissed on five occasions and he allegedly grabbed her buttocks over her clothes.

“I think it’s pretty intense for a teacher like this,” said Matt Leval, a senior at Cypress Bay. “They are supposed to be held to a certain standard to protect the kids.”

The 16-year-old student told investigators Grossi would talk to her about his two sons and two ex-wives, and took steps to improve her grades.

The alleged behavior by Grossi horrifies current students.

“I think it’s gross. It makes me uncomfortable,” said junior Monica Romero. “He’s a teacher and this is not supposed to happen with any teacher at the school.”

Junior Daniela Aranguren says she has taken a geometry class with Grossi.

“He was so nice. He would laugh and he was funny,” she said. “It’s disgusting, I mean a teenager about the same age as me doing this.”

CBS4 also learned that Grossi was arrested in 2017 in Broward County for possessing cocaine and a controlled substance. He also has an outstanding DUI charge pending in Palm Beach County.

Grossi was ordered by a judge to have no contact with the victim.

Meanwhile, students are not being shy about sharing their disappointment.

“I like this school, it is really good, but this makes me sick that a teacher would do this or kind of have an idea to do this,” said freshman David Passarini. “This shouldn’t be right. The teachers have one of the most important jobs in the community and that is helping the young and the kids and to know of all this with a teacher it makes me sick.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office utilized surveillance cameras during the investigation.

The police report says Grossi admitted to hanging out alone with the student and said he made a mistake, but would not elaborate.

His bond was set at $5,000 and he was ordered to wear a GPS monitor once released from jail.