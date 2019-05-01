(CBS Local)– Tre Watson was one of the best linebackers in the country this past season.

The former Maryland linebacker had over 100 tackles, helped the Terps beat a ranked Texas team and was named to the First Team in the Big 10. The Miami Dolphins signed the undrafted free agent following the conclusion of the 2019 NFL Draft. Watson visited with the CBS Local Studios prior to the draft and talked about his football career and goals for the NFL.

Watson’s father also played in the NFL and the newest member of the Dolphins is excited to follow in his father’s footsteps.

“He said the first game he ever brought me to was when he played for the Giants,” said Watson. “As a little kid you dream about certain things and a lot of those things I’ve had the opportunity to accomplish lately. Being an All-American, getting an interception in front of 100,000 people, those are things you sit back and say I want to do that in a video game. I’ve gotten to do those things in real life. I signed a deal with Under Armour and getting paid to wear someone else’s clothes… it doesn’t get any better than that.”

Watson met with the Dolphins prior to the NFL Draft and is a name for Dolphins fans to keep their eyes on this offseason.