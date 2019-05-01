DORAL (CBSMiami) – Venezuelans across South Florid have been watching the news reports concerning their homeland with keen interest as the situation seems to change almost minute by minute.

News footage on Tuesday showed the military troops and tanks of the Nicolas Maduro regime take to the streets to battle protesters who support interim President Juan Guaidó.

Guaidó has led months of protest against the Maduro government. Tuesday marked his boldest attempt yet to involve the military in the removal of the Venezuelan president.

The El Arepazo restaurant in Doral has become a focal point for Venezuelans wanting to catch up on the news and rally in solidarity.

“We don’t know right now. We hope we get what we are working so hard for and out Maduro and this bad government. We don’t want socialism, you can the example from Venezuela, the economy is not good,” said Guillermo Perez.

Tuesday night Guaidó predicted that Wednesday, International Worker’s Day, was going to be a big day and urged the military to join the people fighting in the streets for freedom.

“It’s a good start and we have to continue moving forward with this peaceful movement,” said Oscar Puig.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had claimed Tuesday that Maduro was on the cusp of fleeing to Cuba before being talked into staying by Moscow.

“The Russians say stay because they want to take over,” said one man at El Arepazo.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Rep. Debbie Mucarsel- Powell said it’s time for Venezuela’s military to be on the side of the people and assist in ousting Maduro.

“Put down your arms, stop attacking your own civilians, this is the moment, the world is watching,” she said.