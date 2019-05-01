  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing, endangered man.

55-year-old Kalle Antero Maatta. (Source: Miami-Dade Police Department)

Police say 55-year-old Kalle Antero Maatta was last seen at Northshore Medical Center located at 1100 Northwest 95th Street in Miami.

Maatta suffers from early stages of Dementia.

He was discharged from the medical center just before 6 p.m. on Monday, April 29th but he never made it home.

Maatta’s family says he has not tried to contact them but he could be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contract Miami-Dade Police at 305-715-3300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

