MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Neighbors at a Miami Beach building say it was a scene right out of CSI Miami, the popular CBS television show that explored bizarre crimes.

On Tuesday night, two residents and a building manager opened the door to unit four of the Tribeca building, located at 15th Street and Michigan Avenue.

They say that’s when they found the longtime elderly resident who lived there had died a violent death.

“There were samurai swords and bizarre sayings on the wall,” said resident Sherry Abramson, who knew the victim. “He was no threat to anyone. The biggest threat was him walking down the street safely without falling down.”

Neighbors say the man had steady houseguests from time to time.

Police say they are still notifying family and can’t confirm his identity or comment on how he died.

“This is an ongoing investigation. Detectives are collecting all information and will process the scene properly,” said Miami Beach police detective Shantell Mitchell.

Police say this is an isolated incident and while crime scene tape crawling around a building often makes tenants nervous, no one at the Tribeca seems in fear.

“It’s sad but nobody is worried, looking over their shoulder,” said Abramson.

Anyone with information is asked call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.