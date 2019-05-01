



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Military jets, stunning aerial acrobatics and a parachute team will thrill hundreds of thousands of spectators flocking to Ft. Lauderdale beach this weekend for the annual Air Show.

This year’s big headliner is the U.S. Air Force Blue Angels.

The show will take place on Ft. Lauderdale beach Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4pm.

Admission is free for viewers in the central beach area along Sunrise Boulevard and State Road A1A.

A1A north of Sunrise Blvd to 14th Court will be closed to traffic.

In addition to the Blue Angels, there will be performances by the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the SOCOM Para-Commandos ( the only joint service parachute demonstration team), F-16 Fighting Falcons, the USAF Heritage Flight, and more.

There are paid parking options for the show near Sunrise Blvd. and Federal Highway including the Galleria Mall.

There are Uber, Lyft and taxi drop off points before the Sunrise Bridge and a bicycle valet to secure your two wheels.

Parents can get wristbands for kids to write your phone number should you get separated. Go early for the best seats on the beach.

There are VIP seats available. They cost $15 -$29.75 both days, while Flight Line Club VIP passes (Drop Zone seats plus VIP parking, lunch and access to beer) cost $179. Go to CTSTickets.com.

Performances will take place from noon to 3:30 p.m. each day.

Click here for more information.