PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) — A South Florida man was arrested after police say he called a pet store and threatened to open fire on the employees inside.

According to an arrest report, 66-year-old Jamie Militana called the Puppies and Rescues pet store located at 8961 Taft Street in Pembroke Pines on Monday.

He told an employee that he was upset about puppies he had purchased from the store on April 5th.

That employee told police Militana was verbally abusive during the phone call, saying at one point “I will come to the store and shoot all of the employees. I have a shotgun and I’ll do it.”

Per the report, Militana repeated the statement several times before ending the call.

Shortly after, Police say Militana’s wife called the store to say that her husband was “just kidding.”

After being alerted to the situation, the store owner called police.

A short investigation led authorities to Militana, who store employees told police was the only customer to purchase two golden-doodle puppies this month.

They also recognized that the phone number that made the threatening call matched the one on record for the purchase of the puppies.

When contacted by police, Militana told officers that he was extremely frustrated and “over-reacted” but said he does not own a firearm.

Officers arrested Militana and charged him with making a false report of an explosive weapon. Bond was set at $15,000 by a Broward County judge.