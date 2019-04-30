WATCH LIVE:Jupiter prostitution bust hearing involving Patriots' owner Robert Kraft
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s not often that things are universally agreed upon in the Florida house, but that was the case on Tuesday.

A bill that expands Florida anti-hazing law has been sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis by the state Legislature following a unanimous vote.

The House voted 114-0 on Tuesday for the measure making people who organize hazing culpable if someone is seriously injured or dies, even if the organizer didn’t participate in the event.

It also prohibits hazing of former members of fraternities or other organizations. Current law addresses pledges and active members.

The vote came after the parents of Andrew Coffey made a tearful plea in support of the bill. The 20-year-old Florida State University student died of alcohol poisoning in November 2017 at an off-campus fraternity party.

The bill provides immunity for the first person who calls 911 to get help for a hazing victim or provides immediate aid.

