FORT LAUDERDALE – A two-year-old girl is dead and a five-year-old is on life support following a violent crash on I-95.
The two-car crash shut down the southbound lanes of I-95 just north of Sample Road in Deerfield Beach on Sunday.
Investigators said there were no child restraint car seats in the Toyota Corolla the children were in. They also don’t know if the children had seat belts on.
The toddler who died has been identified as Akeena Avanel Bennett. The other child, who suffered critical injuries, has been identified as Keanna Ariel Bennett. The driver of the car, identified as Rashida Raby, was not the children’s mother.
Both Raby, 34, and the driver of the other car, 26-year-old Zachary Schot, suffered serious injuries.