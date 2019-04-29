MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — The commander at the US Naval base in Guantanamo, Cuba, has been relieved of duty.

Rear Adm. John Ring, commander of Joint Task Force-Guantanamo, was relieved of duty Saturday by US Southern Command Commander Admiral Craig Faller due to a “loss of confidence” in his ability to command, according to a press release from the Defense Department.

US Army Brig. Gen. John Hussey has been designated acting commander, according to the release. Hussey had been serving as the deputy commander.

“This change in leadership will not interrupt the safe, human, legal care and custody provided to the detainee population,” the press release said.

Col. Amanda Azubuike, spokeswoman for Southern Command, told the New York Times that the decision to remove Ring from his command had nothing to do with a recent media visit hosted at the base.

Azubuike told CNN he was relieved of command after a monthlong investigation that began in March.

“The vast majority of commanders complete their assigned tours with distinction,” Azubuike told CNN in a statement.

“When they fall short, we hold our leaders accountable, which reflects the importance we place on the public’s trust and confidence in our military leaders.”

