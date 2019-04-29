MIAMI (CBSMiami) — West Miami’s Police Chief is asking for the public’s help after he says two credit card thieves are captured on camera.

Chief Nelson Andreu believes the two suspects may have struck before.

In an exclusive interview with CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, the victim in this case, Sheila Vallejo, says “I feel violated. I feel scared a little bit and I a very sad about the whole situation.”

“We are asking for the public’s help in identifying one or both of these individuals,” Chief Andreu said. Somehow these brazen individuals somehow took the wallet from the victim and they went to the store and used the credit card in that establishment. They were just too cool, calm and collected for this to have been the first time. I think they have done this before and we are asking the public if anyone thinks he or she has been in a similar situation where they have been victimized, they should call us and we will work their case as well.”

Vallejo said she believes the suspects somehow stole the wallet from her purse while she was out in public.

She said they also used a second card to charge items at a gas station before she could cancel both of them.

The surveillance tape shows the two suspects inside in Advance Auto Parts store at 6520 Southwest 8th Street on April 10th.

“Two individuals come here driving a black or dark colored BMW with four doors,” said Andreu. “They come into the store and start small talking with someone at the cash register and because of that they are there for a considerable length of time. She accepts the credit card and does not ask for ID and they make the purchase and leave.”

Chief Andreu says the men spoke Spanish when they were in the store.

“They are very nonchalant and they are probably there for 20 minutes or so,” Andreu said. They are having a conversation with the person at the cash register and are asking for several of the items. One of the guys, the heavier set person, goes and gets some floor mats. You can see him fiddling around with them for a while and the other person is doing most of the talking.”

The heavy-set suspect appears to recognize a friend and says hello and shakes hands with him. Police also want to talk to that friend who was captured on camera as well.

“The main character who see is wearing a Chicago Bulls ensemble with the t-shirt and red shorts and red sneakers and he is pretty heavy set and he either has shaved or short cropped hair so I am sure that someone may recognize him and help bring him to justice,” said Andreu.

Vallejo said she hopes that happens.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through what I had to go through,” she said. “I lost a lot of things and some of them were irreplaceable. They were close to my heart. It was very unnecessary for this to do be done to me for no reason and if I can ever stop anyone else from being hurt I will do my best.”

Vallejo said “If anybody knows anything or has any formation, please come forward and help us find them. Today it was me. But tomorrow it may be someone else.”

Vallejo said that was why she felt it was important to speak out.

Anyone who may be able to assist West Miami Police with this case is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).