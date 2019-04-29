Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A murder mystery is unfolding in Bimini.
A Bahamas bar owner from South Florida was shot outside his Bimini home over the weekend.
47-year-old Alain Perez is from Miami-Dade County and lived part-time in Bimini.
He owned Big John’s Bar and Grill.
His wife says the two video chatted on Facetime around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, after he was shot outside his home.
She says he was laying on the floor and asked her to call for help.
Bahamian police say he was shot six times by an unknown gunman and did around 4 a.m.
Authorities continue to investigate.