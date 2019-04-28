FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – There are dozens in the South Florida community who are calling for Justice For Luca, the Tamarac teen who was pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Video of the arrest has made national headlines and prompted calls for the deputies involved to be fired.

There are some that also want them to face criminal charges.

But the sheriff’s office is still investigating. The teen’s mother describes this situation as a wound that just won’t heal.

“No justice. No peace. No justice. No peace,” a crowd of dozens said in unison.

There were chants.

“The power of the people don’t stop,” the crowd said.

There were also messages on signs directed at the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Some stated “stop police brutality” and “stop the violence.”

“United we stand. Divided we fall. So, regardless of color, it could be any one of our children,” Luca’s mother Clintina Rolle said.

The teen was seen on cell phone video being pepper sprayed and forced on the ground by BSO deputies back on the 18th of this month. Since then, the teen has been trying to cope with what happened.

“He tried to lock away in a room by himself to keep away from this,” Rolle said.

Rolle and dozens got together at Hampton Pines Park in North Lauderdale Saturday. They’re calling for the deputies involved in the arrest to be fired. Rolle says don’t stop there.

“Put those that done wrong behind bars,” Rolle said.

Since the teen’s arrest, the Broward State Attorney says all charges were dropped and the office is investigating the actions of the deputies.

The sheriff’s office has also launched an internal affairs investigation and suspended two deputies with pay.

“When these incidents take place, where we see what appears to be the worst of what a deputy can do, understand that that is not what is going on out here on a routine basis,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said.

Sheriff Tony spoke to CBS4 News earlier this week. He didn’t give specifics about the investigation since it’s ongoing.

However, investigators are looking at video from cell phones, surveillance and body cameras.

“When it appears shocking, it’s not just alarming and shocking to them, but it’s alarming and shocking to me and my command staff,” the sheriff said.

Moving forward, organizers and Rolle plan to continue putting pressure on BSO for a harsher punishment.

It’s still unclear how long the internal investigation will last.

CBS4 News reached out to the spokespeople for the sheriff’s office to see if anyone had any comments about the protest. We have not heard back.