MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A close call for a repo driver and his assistant in northwest Miami-Dade after they were fired on while doing their job.

The driver, 31-year-old Petr Cherepanov, and his assistant, 23-year-old Cristian Fernandez, were shot at several times while trying to repossess a black Infiniti Q50 near NW 147th Street and 11th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police say a dark grey Ford Fusion drove up and someone inside began shooting at Cherepanov and Fernandez.

Cherepanov, who was struck by a fragment of a bullet, drove himself to North Shore Medical Center. Fernandez was not injured.

