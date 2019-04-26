Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating an accidental shooting that left an 18-year-old man hospitalized.
Police responded to 28 NW 24th Avenue shortly after 10:00 a.m. Friday following reports of an accidental discharge of a firearm. The preliminary investigation reveals the teen was skipping school and was at a friend’s house when a family member accidentally discharged their firearm.
The teen was shot in the arm.
Miami Fire Rescue transported the young man to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he is in stable condition.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.