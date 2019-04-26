



MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office has released chilling surveillance video they say shows a Cuban man killing his friend in an execution-style shooting according to CBS4 news partner, The Miami Herald.

In addition, the paper reports the suspect was ordered to be deported two years ago.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office charged David Paneque, 29, on Wednesday for the killing of 31-year-old Leandro Lopez.

Paneque and Lopez are captured on surveillance footage arriving to the rooftop of a parking garage in a West Miami-Dade strip mall located on the 7300 block of Northwest 36th Street, in March. The Miami Herald reports the video shows Paneque pulling out a gun on Lopez, who is seen pleading for his life, and shooting him.

Paneque has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Herald reports that Paneque was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2008 for attempted murder and attempted robbery. He was released in 2017 and taken into custody by ICE.

A 2008 press release from ICE stated that Paneque was arrested due to his association with the Sur-13 gang. ICE ordered for Paneque to be deported.

However, he was not deported and was released on an “order of supervision,”due to Cuba’s reluctance to accept its criminal citizens back to the island.

Paneque’s motive for killing Lopez remains unknown.

