By Frances Wang
Filed Under:Broward News, BSO, Colorado, Local TV, Pepper-Spraying Incident, South Florida, Tamarac

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Colorado man is in custody after the Broward Sheriff’s Office says he threatened to kill Deputy Christopher Krickovich, the deputy caught on cellphone video in a teen’s rough arrest in Tamarac on April 18.

It’s not clear how this man made the threat or what made it credible enough to arrest him in Colorado, but a warrant was filed on Wednesday in Broward Circuit Court, saying that 24-year-old Justin Vick wrote: “a threat to kill or do bodily injury” to the deputy.

Vick is in custody in Colorado, awaiting extradition to South Florida. According to the warrant, a BSO detective was made aware of the threat by Vick as early as Monday.

Deputy Krickovich is the one seen in cellphone video pepper-spraying and slamming Lucca’s head into the pavement. Krickovich claims he felt threatened and that Lucca was clenching his fist.

The deputies involved are on paid suspension while the Broward Sheriff’s Office conducts an internal investigation, but many including Broward Mayor Mark Bogen said that’s not enough.

Sheriff Tony is waiting for the investigation to be completed, calling the incident isolated.

There is a peaceful protest planned at Hampton Park from 3-5pm on Saturday.

Lucca’s family is expected to be there. Everyone is asked to wear red to show support for Lucca, who was wearing red during the incident.

