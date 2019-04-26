



SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Now to a weekly segment you will only see right here on CBS4.

Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us, men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

This week we’re meeting U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Warner.

Sgt. First Class Warner enlisted in the army after 9/11 and served for 17 years.

He was a missile defense crew member, making it possible for the Air Force to fly in areas where they could get hit by insurgent aircraft. His job was to make sure they were safe in the skies.

He was deployed to Iraq in 2004 and later again in 2007, while there he would help escort other army units cross from Kuwait into Iraq.

He says they were shot at a number of times but fortunately no one was killed.

“I’d like to think that I make an impact every day because anytime I get to serve with my brothers and sisters and we are all serving for the same purpose. Just serving for country and your family. Whenever somebody comes up to me and says hey thank you for your service I always make it a point to thank them for theirs. Because without America and without the people in America what is there to fight for,” said Sgt. Warner.

Warner was honored at a Florida Panthers game. With his family by his side he stood proudly and thanked the crowd for this well-deserved recognition.

It was also a very special moment between him and his young son, who tightly hugged his father…his hero and ours.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you to U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Warner for your continued service and dedication to our country.