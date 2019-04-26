



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Unsure where Fort Lauderdale’s in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It’s easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which local businesses have been getting outsized notice this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Fort Lauderdale businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increase their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are sizzling hot, right now.

Del Frisco’s Grille

Photo: vanessa p./Yelp

Open since November 2018, this beer bar and traditional American and breakfast and brunch spot is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp.

Citywide, breakfast and brunch spots saw new reviews increase by a median of 2.5 percent over the past month, but Del Frisco’s Grille saw a 35.7 percent increase, maintaining a solid four-star rating throughout.

It’s not the only trending outlier in the breakfast and brunch category: Milk Money Bar & Kitchen has seen a 13.5 percent increase in reviews.

Located at 501 E. Las Olas Blvd., Suite 150 in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Del Frisco’s Grille offers a brunch, lunch and dinner menu. To start, look for shareable dishes like ahi tuna tacos topped with avocado and spicy citrus aioli. There’s also flatbreads, seafood plates, steaks, burgers and sandwiches.

Flight 19

Photo: jason p./Yelp

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Beverly Heights’s Flight 19, the bar and New American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp increased their review count by a median of 3 percent over the past month, Flight 19 bagged a 23.3 percent increase in new reviews within that timeframe, maintaining a convincing four-star rating.

Open at 1103 E. Las Olas Blvd. since early 2019, Flight 19 offers finger foods like dry-rub chicken wings and crab fritters. There’s also burgers and chicken and seafood-stuffed sandwiches. For the main entrée, look for shrimp and grits or a full rack of ribs.

Gatsby’s Joint

Photo: Samantha B./Yelp

Coral Ridge Country Club’s Gatsby’s Joint is also making waves. Open since summer 2018 at 2460 E. Commercial Ave., the cocktail bar and traditional American spot, which offers seafood and more, has seen a 14.5 percent bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 6.5 percent for all businesses tagged “Cocktail Bars” on Yelp. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis review counts increased by more than 200 percent.

At this 1920s-themed spot, look for starters like the Babe Ruth deep-fried chicken bites or the Fitzgerald flatbread. There’s also a wide selection of burgers, seafood and steak entrées. Over the past month, it’s maintained a strong four-star rating among Yelpers.

