PALM COAST (CBSMiami/AP) – A woman found an uninvited guest at her front door and had to call for help to have it removed.

Donna Heiss said as she pulled into her garage on Thursday, her neighbors yelled for her to get inside. Once inside, she looked out the glass front door and saw a large alligator looking back at her.

She says she was nervous that the gator “was going to break the glass” before the alligator trapper arrived.

She took cellphone video of the gator pressing its nose against the glass and then walking around the house to find another way inside.

The trapper, who estimated the gator at between 7 and 8 feet, put the animal down because it was too large to relocate.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission advises people to keep their distance when they spot a gator.

To report a nuisance gator, call 866-392-4286.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)