TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Local governments and police agencies would have to cooperate with federal authorities who enforce immigration law under a bill passed by the Florida Senate.

The bill passed on a 22-18 vote Friday would ban sanctuary policies.

Democrats called the legislation mean-spirited, while Republican Sen. Joe Gruters said it only targets “the worst of the worst” and would only affect immigrants who’ve been arrested and are the subject of a federal detainer.

The vote comes the day after the House passed a similar bill. Several differences need to be worked before the legislation can go to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Among the differences are penalties for violating the policy. The House includes fines for officials who adopt sanctuary policies, and the Senate doesn’t.

DeSantis supports a sanctuary policy ban.

