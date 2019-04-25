FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A tourist from Virginia was attacked by two men on Fort Lauderdale Beach who made off with his phone.

It happened Wednesday, around 9:20 p.m. in the area of A1A and Beach place.

Michael Cannon, 19, who was visiting from Virginia, was sitting in a lounge chair on the beach, listening to music on his iPhone 6s, when two men approached him and asked him for a cigarette.

Cannon, who had autism, was confused by the question and said ‘no’, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

The two men then beat Cannon and stole his phone.

A couple who happened to be riding their bikes in the area saw two men punching and kicking Cannon as he rolled in the sand and covered his head from the repeated blows. The man yelled out for them to stop and they did. He said one of the attackers said that Cannon had taken his phone and they were just getting it back.

The man said the two men then went over the seawall and walked toward the Ritz Hotel.

Cannon’s parents told the police they were on vacation and were eating at the Ritz Hotel when their son asked if he could take a walk along the sand. After they didn’t hear from him in a while, they went looking for him. The GPS from his phone showed it was at 3031 Valencia Street, a short distance from where he was attacked.

They said as they walked in that direction, they found the location was no longer available because the phone was either turned off or put in airplane mode. They said they walked over when the saw the emergency vehicles and discovered their son had been attacked.