



DELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — A Florida man reportedly stabbed his nephew multiple times after he became enraged because he was taking too long in the bathroom.

Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies and DeLand police arrived Tuesday to find the 29-year-old victim with wounds in his stomach and back.

Investigators said the man lives in his vehicle in his father’s driveway and that his father allows him to use the bathroom. According to a report, he was about to get in the shower when his uncle, 72-year-old Dan Johnson, banged on the bathroom door and complained that he’d been in there too long. The man said when he opened the door and he was stabbed repeatedly with a knife.

Johnson told investigators the man had taken a step toward him.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Johnson was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and is being held without bond.

The man is expected to survive.

