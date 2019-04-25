



TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A fishing trip in the Gulf of Mexico didn’t go as planned for a Florida man who contracted flesh-eating bacteria and is now hospitalized.

Mike Walton told Tampa television station WFTS that he was stuck by a fish hook while fishing about 20 miles (32 kilometers) off the coast of Palm Harbor on Saturday. He later went to a hospital, where he received antibiotics for his hand, which had swelled up.

Walton said that by Easter Sunday, there were black bubbles growing on his injured hand. He was rushed to Tampa General Hospital where infectious disease doctors treated him.

He said doctors considered amputating his arm, but were able to remove bacteria.

Walton said he’s expected to be released from the hospital Thursday and will be on antibiotics for a month.

