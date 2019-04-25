



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The latest renderings for Shops at Sunset Place have been released.

They are the ‘New vision’ for the shops, developers said.

CBS4 obtained the new images by Zyscovich Architects:

On on Wednesday, the South Miami City Commission voted unanimously in favor of several ordinances that will allow a partnership between Federal Realty Investment Trust, Grass River Property and The Comras Company to transform the roughly half-a-million square-foot shopping center.

It will be transformed into a mixed-use site featuring a reimagined mall, a pair of apartment buildings and a hotel.

New owners plan to demolish the area along busy US1 and Southwest 57th Avenue. Renderings show proposals for two residential towers and a hotel. There’s also a proposal for additional levels in the garage and revamping the retail area.

Last August, voters approved a measure that makes it easier for city commission to change land codes in this area, instead of a unanimous vote. That has made road to approval for redevelopment move faster.

“The group that’s behind the revamp, they know what they’re doing. They’re professional guys. They’ve done their research,” Jahn Kirchoff said.

Kirchoff owns Deli Lane Cafe and Sunset Tavern nearby. He believes the proposed changes will also help neighboring business in the area.

In November, the mayor counted 25 vacant stores in the Sunset Drive area, not including Sunset Place.

The mayor admits, people have expressed concerns about taller buildings, the lack of green space, and cost during discussions about revamping.