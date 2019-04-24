MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Restaurants are being asked to check their freezers and refrigerators after a beef recall concerning E. coli O103.

Georgia based K2D Foods, which does business as Colorado Premium Foods, has recalled 113,424 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O103, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The raw ground beef items were produced on March 26th, March 29th, April 2nd, April 5th, April 10th, and April 12th.

The recall affects two 24-lb. vacuum-packed packages in cardboard boxes containing raw “GROUND BEEF PUCK” with “Use Thru” dates of 4/14/19, 4/17/19, 4/20/19, 4/23/19, 4/28/19, and 4/30/19.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 51308” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the boxes. These items were shipped to distributors in Ft. Orange, Fla. and Norcross, Ga. for further distribution to restaurants.

Restaurants that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Most people infected with E. coli O103 develop diarrhea and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended. Most people recover within a week.