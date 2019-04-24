HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A fire erupted overnight in a Hollywood motel.
It happened at the Rio Motel at 1834 Washington Street.
One corner unit was gutted by the flames.
No word on what sparked the fire or if anyone was hurt.
