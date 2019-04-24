WATCH LIVE:Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony Addresses Tamarac Commission
Filed Under:Hollywood, Hollywood Fire, Local TV, Miami News

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A fire erupted overnight in a Hollywood motel.

It happened at the Rio Motel at 1834 Washington Street.

One corner unit was gutted by the flames.

No word on what sparked the fire or if anyone was hurt.

