MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A four-year-old Miami Gardens boy who taken to Jackson North after he was burned by hot water in a bathroom over the weekend has died.

The boy, along with his six-year-old sister, was left in the care of his mother’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Khalil Jabali while she went to work.

Jabali told investigators that the boy woke him up and said he had wet the bed. He told the boy to go to the bathroom while he went to the kitchen and heated up a bowl of water in the microwave to clean the soiled clothing.

Jabali said he left the child alone to check on the sister and found the boy on the floor of the bathroom moaning and his ‘skin peeling off’ from where the hot water had scalded him.

He said when he called his girlfriend to explain what happened she told him to put Vaseline on the burns.

The couple ended up taking the child to Jackson North and he was transferred to Ryder Trauma Center.

Jabali was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse.

No word on if he’ll face additional charges with the boy’s death.