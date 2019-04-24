CLEVELAND (CBSMiami/AP) — The Miami Marlins couldn’t use the momentum from a late home run to overcome their interleague host.

Jose Ramirez homered and drove in four runs, Jake Bauers’ eighth-inning single scored the go-ahead run and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Marlins 6-2 on Wednesday.

Martin Prado’s two-out homer for Miami tied the game in the top of the eighth, but the Indians responded by scoring four times to snap a three-game losing streak.

Ramirez hit a two-out homer in the first and had an RBI single in the third. His eighth-inning double added two runs and capped Cleveland’s big inning.

Ramirez came into the game batting .157 with five RBIs in 22 games, but manager Terry Francona has kept the switch-hitter at the top of the order. Asked about Ramirez before the game, Francona said, “I’m telling you, he’s going to be fine.”

Adam Conley (0-3) walked Carlos Gonzalez to begin the eighth. Jason Kipnis singled, but Kevin Plawecki popped up his bunt attempt, which was caught by Conley.

Bauers slapped a ground ball through the open left side of the infield to score Gonzalez. Francisco Lindor’s two-out single added another run. Leonys Martin was hit by a pitch and Ramirez doubled into the right field corner.

Cleveland led 2-1 heading into the eighth, but Prado homered off Nick Wittgren. The ball hit the railing above the 19-foot wall in left field and Prado’s first home run of the season was upheld after a video review.

Wittgren (1-0) struck out two in the eighth.

Cleveland starter Jefry Rodriguez allowed one run in seven innings. The right-hander, who was called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game, made his second spot start in place of Mike Clevinger, who is on the injured list with an upper back strain.

Rodriguez held Miami to three hits, struck out three and walked one. Jon Berti’s sacrifice fly scored Miami’s first run, which came in the fifth.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara allowed two runs, one earned, in five innings.

Lindor was the designated hitter after playing three games at shortstop since returning from an ankle injury.

The Indians received some good news before the game. Pitcher Carlos Carrasco said he’ll make his next start, which comes Sunday against Houston. He injured his left knee when he fell covering first base in the fourth inning Tuesday. Carrasco left the game before the fifth but an MRI showed no serious injury.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Austin Brice (gastroenteritis) began a rehab assignment at Single-A Jupiter, throwing one scoreless inning Tuesday at Palm Beach.

Indians: RHP Cody Anderson was optioned to Columbus to make room for Rodriguez.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Miami begins a four-game series in Philadelphia on Thursday night. LHP Caleb Smith (2-0, 2.35) pitches the opener.

Indians: RHP Trevor Bauer (2-1, 2,20 ERA) starts the opener of a four-game series Thursday night in Houston.

