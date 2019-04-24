MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a New Jersey man on Tuesday afternoon for allegedly choking a child in the parking lot of a Key West restaurant.

Scott Willand Alino, 47, was charged with child neglect, deputies said.

Authorities said it happened at the Hogfish Bar & Grill, located in the 6800 block of Front St., at around 7 p.m.

A restaurant employee said he saw Alino drag a 9-year-old girl to the parking lot and choke her to the point the employee was worried the girl was losing consciousness.

The employee told police the girl broke free and ran back inside the restaurant.

Police said the employee called 911 after Alino proceeded to physically threaten him.

Responding deputies noticed the girl’s neck was red.

Alino told deputies, “The girl was misbehaving and that he placed his hand on her shoulder and neck area, adding that he didn’t need anyone telling him how to raise his children.”

Several other witnesses told deputies they saw Alino drag the girl out of the establishment and choke her in the parking lot.

Police reviewed security footage of the incident and Alino was taken to jail.